'Vivo': Lin-Manuel Miranda sings in teaser for animated film

July 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Vivo.

The streaming service shared a teaser for the animated film Wednesday featuring the voice of Lin-Manuel Miranda as Vivo, a kinkajou, a tropical rainforest mammal known as a "honey bear."

The preview shows Vivo (Miranda) sing while traveling through the Florida Everglades with Gabi (Ynairaly), the grand-niece of his owner Andrés (Juan de Marcos González).

"The plan was get to a bus / Next thing you know, the two of us / Are floating, drifting somewhere new," Vivo sings.

Vivo and Gabi sing their way through the Florida Everglades-without a map or a plan-to deliver a song that will change everything. ♫ VIVO arrives August 6 on Netflix! #VivoMovie ♫ pic.twitter.com/DtEht0xPZ0— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 21, 2021

Vivo is directed by Kirk DeMicco. The film follows Vivo and Gabi as they travel from Cuba to Miami to deliver a love letter from Andrés (González) to his old singing partner Marta (Gloria Estefan).

"Vivo is an exhilarating story about gathering your courage, finding family in unlikely friends, and the belief that music can open you to new worlds," an official description reads.

Vivo also features the voices of Zoe Saldana, Brian Tyree Henry and Nicole Byer. The movie premieres Aug. 6 on Netflix.