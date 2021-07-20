Trending
July 20, 2021 / 3:42 PM

James Wan unleashes 'Malignant' in horror trailer

James Wan directed the upcoming horror movie Malignant. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
James Wan directed the upcoming horror movie "Malignant." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released a trailer for Malignant on Tuesday. The latest horror film from director James Wan opens Sept. 10 in theaters and on HBO Max.

In the trailer, Madison (Annabelle Wallis) wakens from sleep to a vision of murder. She later sees on the news that the murder really happened.

As Madison recalls her childhood, she learns she previously had an imaginary friend named Gabriel. Gabriel would tell her frightening things as a child and he's back with a vengeance.

Clips of the film's scary scenes show Madison walking down a dark hallway, Gabriel surprising a victim in the dark, and a creepy creature crawling in a dark attic. Several scenes of exploding lights punctuate Gabriel's powers.

Wan became a director with the first Saw film in 2004. Other directors continue that franchise to this day with this year's release of Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Wan also launched horror franchises with his films Insidious and The Conjuring. He also directed Death Sentence, Furious 7 and Aquaman.

Wallis also starred in Annabelle, the first spinoff from The Conjuring. Malignant also stars Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel and Ingrid Bisu.

Wan co-wrote Malignant with Akela Cooper and Bisu. Malignant is rated R.

