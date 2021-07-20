Trending
July 20, 2021 / 2:02 PM

'Jackass Forever' trailer shows Eric Andre join the antics

Eric André is among the guest stars in the new film Jackass Forever. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Eric André is among the guest stars in the new film "Jackass Forever." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 20 (UPI) -- Paramount Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Jackass Forever.

The studio shared a trailer for the upcoming comedy film Tuesday.

The movie reunites Jackass stars Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason "Wee Man" Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy for new stunts and pranks.

Comedian Eric André joins the antics, along with Tony Hawk and other guest stars.

Jackass Forever is the fourth film in the Jackass franchise. It is the first full movie since original cast member Ryan Dunn's death in 2011 and the first not to feature Bam Margera. The most recent film, Jackass 3D, was released in 2010.

Knoxville discussed the film's stunts in an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week, saying he was attacked by a bull during one scene.

"I had always heard that bulls love magic so I wanted to do a magic trick for the bull. And it turns out this bull absolutely hated magic," Knoxville said.

"I spent a weekend in the hospital after this with a broken wrist, broken rib and a concussion but the footage turned out great so it was a win-win," he added.

Jackass Forever opens in theaters Oct. 22.

