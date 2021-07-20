Anthony Mackie, David Harbour to star in Netflix's 'We Have a Ghost'

July 20 (UPI) -- Anthony Mackie, David Harbour and more have joined the cast of Netflix's upcoming family adventure film, We Have a Ghost.

Jahi Di'Allo Winston, Tig Notaro, Jennifer Coolidge, Erica Ash, Isabella Russo, Niles Fitch, Faith Ford and Steve Coulter are also set to star.

We Have a Ghost is written and directed by Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day) and is based on Geoff Managugh's short story Ernest.

The film will follow Winston as Kevin, a young man who discovers that a ghost named Ernest (Harbour) is haunting his home.

Kevin's family become famous for discovering Ernest. Kevin and Ernest then start to look into Ernest's past, which gets the attention of the CIA.

Landon is also executive producing with Manaugh, John Fischer, Korey Budd and Nathan Miller. Dan Halsted, Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner are producing.

Mackie last starred in Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier with Harbour recently starring in Marvel's Black Widow. Notaro appeared in Netflix's Army of the Dead and Coolidge stars in HBO's The White Lotus.