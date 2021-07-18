Advertisement
July 18, 2021 / 11:37 AM

Production wraps on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson has finished production on his film, Black Adam. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI
July 18 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson has announced he completed production on his upcoming DC Comics adventure, Black Adam.

"That a wrap on BLACK ADAM," Johnson tweeted Friday. "Incredible journey. Hardest undertaking of my entire career physically & mentally. Worth every second. Boundless gratitude to my 1,000+ crew members, actors and director, Jaume Collet-Serra. The hierarchy of power in DC Universe is changing. BA."

Black Adam will co-star Uli Latukefu, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell, Marwan Kenzari, Sarah Shahi, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer and Bodhi Sabongui. The movie is set for release on July 29, 2022.

Johnson, 49, plays the title character, an antihero created in 1945 as the nemesis of Shazam and the leader of the fictional country of Kahndaq.

Johnson will also be seen in the action-comedy, Jungle Cruise, later this month.

Jaume Collet-Serra, 47, directed both films.

