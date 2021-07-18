Advertisement
July 18, 2021 / 1:40 PM

Jason Momoa in U.K. to film 'Aquaman' sequel

Jason Momoa is ready to work on the sequel to 2018's Aquaman this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jason Momoa is ready to work on the sequel to 2018's "Aquaman" this week. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 18 (UPI) -- Jason Momoa took to Instagram Sunday to announce he is in Britain to film his second Aquaman epic.

"London calling!... so excited to start Aquaman 2, we are here! goodbye brown hello blondie! Mahalo to everyone for support on the HD Momoa line with @harleydavidson and all my love to the cast and crew of SEE! Love u Canada link in bio! Aloha," Momoa wrote.

The post included a video of Momoa wearing glasses and speaking directly to the camera about changing his hairstyle so he can start filming the project on Monday.

It already has gotten about 1.7 million "likes."

Momoa, 41, will play the titular superhero in Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom, the sequel to 2018's Aquaman.

James Wan, 44, is directing the project, which will co-star Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson and Pilou Asbaek.

Positive COVID-19 tests shut down 'Bridgerton' Season 2 filming Production wraps on Dwayne Johnson's 'Black Adam' 'Schitt's Creek' vets Sarah Levy, Tim Rozon reunite for 'Surreal' adventure Chris Pratt: Middle-aged 'Tomorrow War' soldiers are fighting for their kids

