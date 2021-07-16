'Stuntman' trailer: Eddie Braun prepares to attempt Evel Knievel's canyon jump

July 16 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new film Stuntman.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the documentary Friday featuring stuntman Eddie Braun.

The preview follows Braun as he prepares to attempt Evel Knievel's famous Snake River Canyon rocket Jump. Knievel survived the stunt in 1974 but did not successfully complete the jump.

"Contemplating retirement and having survived over three decades of hellacious car crashes, explosions, high falls and death-defying leaps, Eddie decides to complete what his childhood hero never finished -- the infamous Snake River Canyon rocket jump -- an audacious televised event that almost killed famed daredevil, Evel Knievel," an official synopsis reads.

Stuntman is directed by Kurt Mattila and features Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia and Brian Gewirtz as executive producers. Kelly Knievel, the son of Evel Knievel, also serves as an executive producer.

Stuntman premieres July 23 on Disney+.

Braun has performed stunts or served as a stunt coordinator for such films as Rush Hour 2, Rush Hour 3 and Transformers: Dark of the Moon.