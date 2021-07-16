Trending
July 16, 2021 / 9:41 AM

'Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild' coming to Netflix in August

July 16 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild.

The streaming service shared a trailer and release date for the CG animated special Thursday.

The preview shows Aiden, a young man, help the monster hunter Julius and his group of Hunters take on an Elder Dragon in the hopes of restoring the balance of nature.

"In a world where humans and fearsome monsters live in an uneasy balance, young hunter Aiden fights to save his village from destruction by a dragon," an official description reads.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild is based on Capcom's Monster Hunter video game series. The most recent game, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, was released this month.

The video games were previously adapted as the live-action film Monster Hunter, directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich. The movie opened in theaters in December.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild marks the directorial debut of Steven F. Yamamoto. The special features the voices of Ben Rausch, Erica Lindbeck and Dante Basco.

Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild premieres Aug. 12 on Netflix.

