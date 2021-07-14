Trending
Advertisement
Movies
July 14, 2021 / 11:38 AM

'Fear Street: 1666' trailer explores origins of Sarah Fier's curse

By
Sadie Sink stars in the horror movie Fear Street Part Three: 1666. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Sadie Sink stars in the horror movie "Fear Street Part Three: 1666." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 14 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror film Wednesday featuring Kiana Madeira as Deena Johnson and Sarah Fier.

Advertisement

The preview shows Deena (Madeira) go back to 1666 to learn the origins of Sarah Fier's curse on the town of Shadyside. In the past, she is caught up in a witch hunt that has deadly consequences for centuries to come.

"The origins of Sarah Fier's curse are finally revealed as history comes full circle on a night that changes the lives of Shadysiders forever," an official description reads.

Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Sadie Sink, Olivia Scott Welch and Benjamin Flores, Jr., co-star.

1666 is the third and final installment in the Fear Street trilogy of films, following Fear Street Part One: 1994 and Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The movies are based on the R.L. Stine book series and are directed by Leigh Janiak.

1666 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Read More

'Loki': Disney+ renews series for Season 2 Spice Girls singer Emma Bunton marries longtime partner Blackpink reflect, thank fans in 'Blackpink the Movie' trailer What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Carla Gugino: 'Gunpowder Milkshake' creates family of armed librarians
Movies // 8 hours ago
Carla Gugino: 'Gunpowder Milkshake' creates family of armed librarians
LOS ANGELES, July 14 (UPI) -- Carla Gugino, who plays a librarian for assassins in the movie "Gunpowder Milkshake," discusses how her character creates a family among gun-toting librarians. The film premieres Wednesday on Netflix.
'Turning Red' teaser introduces girl who transforms into red panda
Movies // 1 day ago
'Turning Red' teaser introduces girl who transforms into red panda
July 13 (UPI) -- "Turning Red," a new Disney-Pixar animated film featuring Rosalie Chiang and Sandra Oh, will open in theaters in March 2022.
Anna Kendrick lands lead in thriller 'Alice, Darling'
Movies // 1 day ago
Anna Kendrick lands lead in thriller 'Alice, Darling'
July 13 (UPI) -- Anna Kendrick has landed the lead role in director Mary Nighy's psychological thriller, "Alice, Darling."
Nickelodeon announces film 'Fantasy Football' with Marsai Martin for Paramount+
Movies // 1 day ago
Nickelodeon announces film 'Fantasy Football' with Marsai Martin for Paramount+
July 12 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Films have announced the production of a new live-action film for Paramount+ titled "Fantasy Football" that stars Marsai Martin.
Emily Blunt says 'Jungle Cruise' release is 'surreal but thrilling'
Movies // 2 days ago
Emily Blunt says 'Jungle Cruise' release is 'surreal but thrilling'
July 12 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson discussed how it felt to finally have their delayed Disney film "Jungle Cruise" near release Monday on "Good Morning America."
'Black Widow' tops North American box office with $80M
Movies // 2 days ago
'Black Widow' tops North American box office with $80M
July 11 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson's Marvel adventure, "Black Widow," is the No. 1 movie in North America this weekend, earning $80 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
'Sweet Girl' trailer: Jason Momoa fights for family in new action thriller
Movies // 5 days ago
'Sweet Girl' trailer: Jason Momoa fights for family in new action thriller
July 9 (UPI) -- "Sweet Girl," a new film starring Jason Momoa, Isabela Merced and Marisa Tomei, is coming to Netflix in August.
Stephanie Beatriz is an ordinary girl in an exceptional family in 'Encanto' trailer
Movies // 5 days ago
Stephanie Beatriz is an ordinary girl in an exceptional family in 'Encanto' trailer
July 9 (UPI) -- Walt Disney Animation has released the first trailer for its new animated musical, "Encanto."
'Red Notice' with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds coming in November
Movies // 6 days ago
'Red Notice' with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, Ryan Reynolds coming in November
July 8 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson shared a premiere date and teaser photo for "Red Notice," his action comedy thriller with Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt elaborate on 'Jungle Cruise' plot, characters
Movies // 6 days ago
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt elaborate on 'Jungle Cruise' plot, characters
July 7 (UPI) -- Disney released a behind-the-scenes feature for "Jungle Cruise" on Wednesday. Stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt explain their characters and the film's plot.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
Scarlett Johansson says Mark Ruffalo wouldn't get 'Avengers' group tattoo
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
'Married at First Sight's' Ryan Oubre, Clara Berghaus to divorce
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
Ashley Graham pregnant with second child
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Love Island': Paramount+ to stream extra Season 3 content
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75
'Night Court,' 'Buffalo Bill' alum Charlie Robinson dead at 75

Follow Us

Advertisement
 
Back to Article
/