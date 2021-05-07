May 7 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the two-part animated film Thursday.

The preview shows Sailor Moon and the other Sailor Guardians protect the planet from the evil Queen Nehelenia and the Dead Moon Circus.

"When a dark power enshrouds earth and a dark circus troupe appears after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world," an official synopsis reads.

Netflix also released a poster for the new movie.

Beautiful dreams will be reborn eternal. Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie Part 1 and Part 2 premiere June 3 pic.twitter.com/8z15Bg9R1u— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) May 7, 2021

Eternal: The Movie is a sequel to the Sailor Moon Crystal anime series, which aired in Japan from 2014 to 2016.

Stephanie Sheh, Kate Higgins, Cristina Vee, Amanda C. Miller, Cherami Leigh, Sandy Fox, Veronica Taylor, Erica Mendez, Lauran Landa and Christine Marie Cabanos voice the characters in the English version of the film.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon originally debuted as a manga by Naoko Takeuchi. The series has since been adapted as an anime and as animated films.

Eternal: The Movie premieres June 3 on Netflix.