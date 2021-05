Missy Elliott poses for photos in the press room during the 36th annual MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., in 2019. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Idina Menzel attends the 35th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica in 2020. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

James Corden attend the annual Hollywood Foreign Press Association Grants Banquet in Beverly Hills in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Billy Porter arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2020. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Camila Cabello's "Cinderella" is to debut on Amazon this year, instead of in theaters as initially planned. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 7 (UPI) -- The movie musical Cinderella -- starring Camila Cabello -- is now expected to premiere on Amazon Prime instead of in theaters later this year.

Sony Pictures had planned to open the film theatrically this summer, but is working out a new strategy with Amazon after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 release schedules.

Advertisement

No streaming release date for the fairytale flick has been determined yet.

Kay Cannon wrote and helmed the movie, which co-stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

Actor, comedian and talk-show host James Corden also plays a role and is a producer on the project.