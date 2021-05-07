May 7 (UPI) -- The movie musical Cinderella -- starring Camila Cabello -- is now expected to premiere on Amazon Prime instead of in theaters later this year.

Sony Pictures had planned to open the film theatrically this summer, but is working out a new strategy with Amazon after the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the 2020-21 release schedules.

Advertisement

No streaming release date for the fairytale flick has been determined yet.

Kay Cannon wrote and helmed the movie, which co-stars Billy Porter, Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver and Missy Elliott.

Actor, comedian and talk-show host James Corden also plays a role and is a producer on the project.