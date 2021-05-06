May 6 (UPI) -- Mark Wahlberg's upcoming sci-fi film Infinite from director Antoine Fuqua will be skipping theaters and heading to streaming service Paramount+ in June.

ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement on Thursday during a quarterly earnings call.

Infinite was originally set to hit theaters on September 24. The film is based on author D. Eric Maikranz's novel The Reincarnationist Papers.

Wahlberg will portray Evan McCauley who is haunted by skills he has never learned and memories of places he has never visited. Evan is rescued by a group known as the Infinites and learns that his memories are from multiple past lives.

Evan and the Infinites must unlock his memories in order to save humanity from a villain portrayed by Chiwetel Ejiofor.

Co-stars include Sophie Cookson, Jason Mantzoukas, Rupert Friend, Toby Jones and Dylan O'Brien.

Bakish also stated that Paramount+ will be bringing 1,000 additional movies to the service in early June with more titles coming in July.

Wahlberg is also set to star in Netflix spy film Our Man From New Jersey alongside Halle Berry.