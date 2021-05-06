May 6 (UPI) -- Blake Lively will star in an upcoming adaptation of Lady Killer.

Netflix confirmed Wednesday that Lively, 33, will produce and star in the new film.

Lady Killer is based on the Dark Horse Comics series of the same name by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. Diablo Cody (Juno) is adapting the series for the screen.

Deadline said Lively will play Josie Schuller, a seemingly perfect 1950s housewife who leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire.

Dark Horse Entertainment's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg will produce, along with Kate Vorhoff of B for Effort.

Netflix has a first-look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment. The companies previously collaborated on The Umbrella Academy and Polar.

Lively is best known for playing Serena Van Der Woodsen on the series Gossip Girl. Lively last starred in the film The Rhythm Section.