May 6 (UPI) -- Emily Blunt continues her fight for survival in the final trailer for upcoming sequel, A Quiet Place Part II.

The clip, released on Thursday, begins with a flashback featuring star, writer and director John Krasinski as he first learns of of an attack by monsters that have super-sensitive hearing.

Blunt, in the present, is leading her family past their farm following the events of the first film. The group walks silently in order to not alert the monsters.

The Abbott family, which also consists of stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, find other survivors portrayed by Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou.

"Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path," reads the synopsis.

Krasinski and Blunt also appear in a video welcoming fans back to movie theaters in order to see the film.

A Quiet Place Part II is coming to theatres on May 28.

Loving, Mud and Midnight Special filmmaker Jeff Nichols is set to write a spin-off of A Quiet Place, based on an original idea by John Krasinski.