May 5 (UPI) -- Disney released a new look at their upcoming film Cruella on Wednesday. Actor Emma Stone discusses the new twists her movie takes on Disney villain Cruella de Vil.

Clips show Cruella (Stone) interviewing at an employment office. Stone said the 1970s time period gives the story an original update.

"One of the most fun things to explore is her creativity," Stone says. "She is very good at what she does: designing."

More clips show Cruella saunter into high fashion parties, including a dress that dissolves one white layer into flames, revealing a red gown underneath.

The featurette also includes a time-lapse video of hair and makeup artists transforming the red-haired Stone into Cruella.

"Once you put this wild black and white hair, this incredible makeup and these completely unique costumes on, you feel like Cruella de Vil," Stone says.

Cruella de Vil was the villain in Disney's animated 101 Dalmatians. Glenn Close portrayed her in a live-action remake in 1996 and a 2000 sequel, 102 Dalmatians.

Disney will release Cruella on May 28 in theaters and on Disney+ Premium Access.