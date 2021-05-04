May 4 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Last Letter from Your Lover.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic drama Tuesday featuring Felicity Jones as Ellie Haworth, a journalist living in contemporary London.

Advertisement

The preview shows Ellie (Jones) discover a series of love letters between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley) and Anthony O'Hare (Callum Turner), two star-crossed lovers in the 1960s.

After learning Jennifer (Woodley) and Anthony (Turner) are still alive, Ellie sets out to reunite the pair and bring their love story full circle.

The Last Letter from Your Lover is based on the Jojo Moyes novel of the same name. Augustine Frizzell directed the film from a screenplay by Nick Payne and Esta Spalding.

Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gatwa co-star.

The Last Letter from Your Lover premieres July 23 on Netflix.

Jones is known for the films The Theory of Everything and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Woodley starred in the Divergent movies and Big Little Lies, while Turner appeared in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: The Crimes of Grindelwald.