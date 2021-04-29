April 29 (UPI) -- Florence Pugh will star in the adaptation of Emma Donoghue's thriller The Wonder.

The novel, set in the Irish Midlands in 1859, follows English nurse Lib Wright as she goes to a village to observe what some are calling a miracle-- an 11-year-old girl who has survived without food for months. A journalist has come over to cover the story and two strangers are pitted against each other in this psychological thriller.

Sebastian Lelio (A Fantastic Woman) will direct the film and Ed Guiney and Tessa Ross will produce it.

Pugh's will next be seen in Black Widow, which will premiere on July 9 on Disney+ and in theaters. She also stars in the upcoming Olivia Wilde-directed film Don't Worry Darling, a psychological thriller which takes place in the 1950s.

The 25-year-old previously starred in Little Women and Midsommar. She has been dating actor Zach Braff for over a year. The pair worked together on Braff's short film In the Time It Takes to Get There. Braff, 46, is best known for starring in Scrubs and for directing and starring in Garden State and Wish I Was Here.