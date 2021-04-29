April 29 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film The Woman in the Window.

The streaming service shared a clip from the psychological thriller Thursday featuring Amy Adams as Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist.

The preview shows Anna (Adams) face off with Alistair Russell (Gary Oldman) while speaking with police. Anna believes Alistair played a role in his wife Jane going missing, but Alistair insists Anna has never met Jane and that his wife is fine.

Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, Brian Tyree Henry, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Julianne Moore co-star.

Never a dull moment with Amy Adams as an agoraphobic psychologist in THE WOMAN IN THE WINDOW. Here's an exclusive clip from the twisty thriller, which also stars Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Brian Tyree Henry & Julianne Moore. Coming your way May 14. pic.twitter.com/SIkTxkH4Qg— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) April 29, 2021

The Woman in the Window is based on the novel by A.J. Finn, the pseudonym of author Daniel Mallory. Joe Wright (Atonement) directed the adaptation from a screenplay by Tracy Letts.

Netflix released a teaser for the film in March that shows Anna using a camera to look outside of her apartment.

The Woman in the Window premieres May 14 on Netflix.