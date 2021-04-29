April 29 (UPI) -- Claara Galle and Julio Pena Fernandez will star in Spanish teenage romance movie, A Traves De Mi Ventana, Netflix announced Thursday. The movie title translates in English as Through My Window.

The film is based on Ariana Godoy's Wattpad books.

Advertisement A witch's spell can bring a Greek god down to earth. Excited to say that Claara Galle & Julio Peña will play Raquel & Ares in A Través De Mi Ventana, a movie adapted from Ariana Godoy's Wattpad books! Eric Masip, Hugo Arbues, Guillermo lasheras & Natalia Azahara Daniela co-star pic.twitter.com/f3BnNYSZO4— Netflix (@netflix) April 29, 2021

Galle stars as Raquel, who has had a longtime crush on her neighbor, Ares, played by Pena, who she secretly watches but has never spoken to. She hopes to get Ares to fall in love with her, according to a Netflix summary.

Eric Masip, Hugo Arbues, Guillermo Iasheras and Natalia Azahara Daniela will co-star in the movie.

Netflix has also announced three other new Spanish series, including Veronica Fernandez and Laura Sarmineto's Intimidad, a drama series about four women caught in a scandal involving sex and politics; Victor Sierra and Xose Morais' Baruca about a prison under siege; and Irma Correa-adapted Si lo hubiera sabido (If Only), about a women who time travels into the past after a decade in an unhappy relationship.