April 28 (UPI) -- Pixar is giving a glimpse of the new movie Luca.

The studio shared a trailer for the Disney-Pixar animated film Wednesday featuring Jacob Tremblay and Jack Dylan Grazer as the voices of Luca and Alberto, best friends and teenage sea monsters.

The preview shows Luca (Tremblay) emerge from the sea for the first time at Alberto's (Grazer) urging. The pair are able to transform themselves to look like human boys when above water.

Luca and Alberto explore the fictional Italian seaside town of Portorosso and meet a new friend, Giulia (Emma Berman), but must avoid people discovering that they are sea monsters.

Luca also features the voices of Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan. The movie marks Enrico Casarosa's directorial debut.

"This is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it's set on the Italian Riviera where I grew up, but because at the core of this film is a celebration of friendship," Casarosa said in a previous statement.

"Childhood friendships often set the course of who we want to become and it is those bonds that are at the heart of our story in Luca," he added.

Luca is slated for release June 18 on Disney+.