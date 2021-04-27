April 27 (UPI) -- Netflix announced its slate of summer movies on Tuesday, alongside a sizzle reel that features new footage of upcoming films.

Kevin Hart introduces the sizzle reel, which features brief looks at his film Fatherhood, out June 18, and other projects.

Advertisement

The clip features Good on Paper starring Iliza Shlesinger and Margaret Cho, out June 23; the animated America: The Motion Picture starring Channing Tatum, out June 30; Sweet Girl starring Jason Momoa, out Aug. 20; She's All That remake He's All That starring Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan, out Aug. 27; and the undated Bob Ross documentary Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed.

Netflix will also release The Woman in the Window starring Amy Adams on May 14, Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead starring Dave Bautista on May 21, The Ice Road starring Liam Neeson on June 25 and more.

Netflix previously announced in January that a new film will be released every week in 2021.