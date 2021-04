The late B.B. King performs with an all-star cast at the White House in February 2012. File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI/Pool | License Photo

Gladys Knight arrives for the 46th annual American Music Awards on October 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The late Nina Simone at her last performance at New York City's Carnegie Hall in April 2002. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Stevie Wonder attends the premiere of "Sing" in December 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Questlove makes his directorial debut with "Summer of Soul," which features performances from Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Gladys Knight, B.B. King and more. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 26 (UPI) -- Questlove brings attention to the largely forgotten Harlem Cultural Festival in a new teaser for his upcoming directorial debut, Summer of Soul (... Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

The music documentary, which is coming to Hulu and theaters on July 2, uses never-before-seen footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which was overshadowed by Woodstock that same summer.

Advertisement

The event took place over six weeks at Mount Morris Park in New York, now called Marcus Garvey Park.

Music legends, such as Stevie Wonder, perform onstage in front of thousands in the teaser. Nina Simone, Sly & the Family Stone, Gladys Knight & the Pips, Mahalia Jackson, B.B. King, The 5th Dimension and more also performed at the event and will appear in the film.

Summer of Soul A @Questlove Jawn In Theaters and on @Hulu July 2#SummerofSoulMovie pic.twitter.com/xyo1TV7fpm— Summer of Soul (@summerofsoul) April 25, 2021

Questlove, in an interview with UPI, said the film has three "goosebump moments" including Wonder performing a drum solo, Simone singing and Jackson performing a duet with Mavis Staples.

The Roots drummer is also set to release a new book on Oct. 12 titled Music is History, which will examine America over the past 50 years. Questlove will be choosing one song from each year starting from 1971 and diving into the track's cultural significance.