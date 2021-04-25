Emerald Fennell won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for "Promising Young Woman" on Sunday. Photo courtesy of ABC

Daniel Kaluuya earned the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for "Judas and the Black Messiah" Sunday night. Photo courtesy of ABC

"Nomadland" filmmaker Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to win the Best Director Oscar Sunday. Photo courtesy of ABC

April 25 (UPI) -- Nomadland filmmaker Chloe Zhao became the first woman of color to win the Best Director Oscar Sunday. She is also the second woman ever to win an Oscar for directing.

Advertisement

Emerald Fennell won the Best Original Screenplay prize for Promising Young Woman, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller shared the honor for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Father.

Daniel Kaluuya earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actor for Judas and the Black Messiah and Another Round won for Best International Feature.

The teams behind Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won for Best Makeup and Hair, and Best Costume Design.

The Sound of Metal scored the trophy for Best Sound and Two Distant Strangers won for Best Live-Action Short.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded event is taking place at both The Union Station and the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with a limited audience.

Some nominees are also appearing via satellite from remote locations.

Attendees were vaccinated, tested and seated in a socially distanced manner to keep everyone safe. People were allowed to take their masks off when the cameras were rolling, but had to put them on during commercial breaks.

This year's ABC broadcast does not have a single host.

Instead, "cast members" like Angela Bassett, Bong Joon Ho, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renee Zellweger, Zendaya, Don Cheadle and Halle Berry are introducing awards and show segments.

The Best Original Song contenders were previously performed and recorded by Celeste, H.E.R., Leslie Odom, Jr., Laura Pausini, Daniel Pemberton, Molly Sandén and Diane Warren in various outdoor locations for a pre-ceremony show.