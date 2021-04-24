April 24 (UPI) -- Sia's critically panned film, Music, scored a leading three Razzie Awards on Saturday.

Razzies presenters have been calling out bad cinema for 41 years.

Music "won" for Worst Actress (Kate Hudson,) Worst Supporting Actress (Maddie Ziegler) and Worst Director (Sia.)

Absolute Proof was named Worst Picture and its star, Mike Lindell, was voted Worst Actor.

Rudy Giuliani earned the Worst Supporting Actor dishonor for his appearance in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

365 Days earned the Worst Screenplay title and Dolittle was deemed Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.