Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's campaign legal advisor, speaks on the election results, at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC in 2020. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Maddie Ziegler arrives for We Day California at The Forum in Inglewood in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kate Hudson arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills in 2020. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Michael Lindell, inventor of the "MyPillow" pillow, is seen at the White House in 2021. Pool Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Sia's movie "Music" earned a leading three Razzie Awards Saturday. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Sia's critically panned film, Music, scored a leading three Razzie Awards on Saturday.

Razzies presenters have been calling out bad cinema for 41 years.

Music "won" for Worst Actress (Kate Hudson,) Worst Supporting Actress (Maddie Ziegler) and Worst Director (Sia.)

Absolute Proof was named Worst Picture and its star, Mike Lindell, was voted Worst Actor.

Rudy Giuliani earned the Worst Supporting Actor dishonor for his appearance in Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm.

365 Days earned the Worst Screenplay title and Dolittle was deemed Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel.