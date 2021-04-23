April 23 (UPI) -- Gloria Estefan has joined the cast of the Father of the Bride remake.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Friday that Estefan, 63, will star in the upcoming Warner Bros. movie.

Estefan joins previously announced stars Andy Garcia and Adria Arjona. The new film is directed by Gaz Alazraki.

"A resounding YES was my answer to the invitation to join my good friend, the incredibly talented Andy Garcia, for this new and wonderfully warm and funny incarnation of the classic, Father of the Bride!" Estefan said in a statement to Deadline.

The remake is based on the 1991 film Father of the Bride, starring Steve Martin, Diane Keaton and Kimberly Williams, and the 1950 movie starring Spencer Tracy, Joan Bennett and Elizabeth Taylor.

The new version is written by Matt Lopez and will center on a Cuban American family. Garcia will play a father coming to terms with his daughter's (Arjona) wedding. Estefan will portray Garcia's character's wife.

Dede Garner and Jeremy Kleiner will produce for Plan B Entertainment, with Garcia as executive producer.

Estefan is a singer and actress who last released the album Brazil305 in August. She had a guest role as Mirtha in the Netflix/Pop reboot of One Day at a Time.