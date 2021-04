Anthony Bourdain attends the 2013 Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards in September 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 23 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced on Friday that a new documentary on late celebrity chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain, titled Roadrunner, will hit theaters on July 16.

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain will follow the uncommon life of Bourdain, who is best known for his 2000 book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly and television series Parts Unknown.

Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom, Won't You Be My Neighbor?) is directing the documentary.

The film will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11 and will air on CNN and become available on HBO Max in the future.

CNN Films and HBO Max executive produced the film. Neville and Caitrin Rogers serve as producers.

Bourdain died by suicide in France at the age of 61 in 2018. He is also known for shows A Cook's Tour and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations.