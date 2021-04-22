April 22 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. Pictures is giving a glimpse of The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.

The studio shared a trailer for the supernatural horror film Thursday featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson as real-life paranormal investigators Lorraine and Ed Warren.

The new movie is based on the trial of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, who was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in 1981 for the killing of his landlord, Alan Bono. Johnson was the first to claim demonic possession as a defense for committing a crime.

The trailer shows Lorraine (Farmiga) and Ed (Wilson) investigate the murder and Johnson's possible possession.

"One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they'd ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense," an official description reads.

The Devil Made Me Do It is directed by Michael Chaves and executive produced by James Wan, who directed The Conjuring and The Conjuring 2. The film is the third in the Conjuring series and the eighth movie in the franchise.

The Devil Made Me Do It opens in theaters and starts streaming on HBO Max on June 4.