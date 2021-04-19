April 19 (UPI) -- Apple Original Films and the Oklahoma Film + Music Office announced the start of production on Killers of the Flower Moon on Monday. Martin Scorsese directs Leonardo DiCaprio in the film.

Killers of the Flower Moon, based on David Grann's book, is about a string of murders of Osage Nation members in 1920 over oil found on their land. Scorsese said in a statement that Osage Nation consultants were assisting in the filming.

"To be able to tell this story on the land where these events took place is incredibly important and critical to allowing us to portray an accurate depiction of the time and people," Scorsese said.

DiCaprio previously starred in Scorsese's Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island and The Wolf of Wall Street. Screenwriter Eric Roth adapted Grann's book.

Scorsese added that local Oklahoman cast and crew were working on Killers with him. Additional cast includes Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Tantoo Cardinal, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbott Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepherd, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.

When trades reported Apple's financing deal for the film in May 2020, the plans were for a theatrical release ahead of its streaming premiere. Today's announcement made no mention of a theatrical release.

Scorsese signed a first-look deal with Apple in Aug. 2020 with his Sikelia Productions. Apple also has a deal with DiCaprio's Appian Way.

Apple previously premiered the Tom Hanks movie Greyhound after the COVID-19 pandemic prevented its June 2020 theatrical release. Apple also premiered Cherry and Palmer on Apple TV+.

Scorsese made his streaming debut when Netflix produced his film, The Irishman. The Irishman did receive a theatrical release in Nov. 2019 before its Netflix premiere.