April 19 (UPI) -- Mad Max prequel Furiosa starring Anya Taylor-Joy will film in New South Wales and will receive financial incentives from federal and state governments.

Director George Miller, star Chris Hemsworth and NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian made the announcement on Monday during a press conference.

Production will begin in June.

"The support of the federal and New South Wales governments were pivotal. They made it possible for the film to be greenlit, shot in Australia and for the production to be based in our home state," Miller said in a statement.

"Great news the Mad Max prequel - Furiosa starring Chris Hemsworth - is being filmed right here in NSW. The biggest ever film to be made in Australia, supporting more than 850 local jobs and brining in $350 million to the economy," Berejiklian said on Twitter.

Taylor-Joy will portray the title character Furiosa, who was first brought to life by Charlize Theron in 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also stars.

The prequel will explore Furiosa's part before she encounters Tom Hardy's Max Rockatanksy in Fury Road.

Miller is also co-writing and producing the film with his producing partner Doug Mitchell. The project is being produced by Miller's Kennedy Miller Michell production company and Warner Bros. Pictures.

Mad Max: Fury Road grossed $375 million at the global box office. The series, which had Mel Gibson star as Max Rockatansky in the first three films before Fury Road was released, takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland where a drifter helps those in need.

Furiosa is set to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.