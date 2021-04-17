April 17 (UPI) -- Soul won seven Annie Awards for excellence in animation, including Best Feature, during a virtual prize presentation.

The Pixar movie, which is streaming on Disney+, also earned the honors for Character Animation, Music, Storyboarding, Writing, Best FX and Editorial on Friday.

Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers, which is available on Apple TV+, picked up five Annies for Best Independent Feature, Character Design, Direction, Production Design and Voice Acting.

Presenters at the online event included Josh Gad, Matthew Rhys, Philippa Soo, Eva Whittaker and Patrick Warburton.

"This year was a challenge, in many ways, for all of us," said Frank Gladstone, executive director of Association Internationale du Film d'Animation-Hollywood.

"Especially after deciding to go to a virtual award ceremony, we did not know what to expect. To our surprise, we had more submissions this year than we have ever had and, now that we are streaming the Annies worldwide, we are also hoping for the biggest audience ever."