April 16 (UPI) -- The movie musical, In the Heights, has been selected to open the 20th edition of New York's Tribeca Festival.

Inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage show of the same name, the film will get its world premiere on June 9.

In the Heights will play the United Palace theater in Washington Heights, the Manhattan neighborhood where the story takes place, as well as at open-air venues in the city's five boroughs.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Tribeca for a city-wide takeover of In the Heights," director Jon M. Chu said in a statement Friday.

"New York, and specifically Washington Heights, is the lead character in our film -- its vibrancy and energy are unmatched. How incredible that after a year of isolation, New Yorkers from across all boroughs will have an opportunity to see it first, together, and join us in the celebration of life coming back."

The cast includes Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Beatriz, Dascha Polanco and Jimmy Smits.

Warner Bros will release the film in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max June 11.