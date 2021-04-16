Becca (Connie Nielsen, right) hides in the basement with her children (Gage Munroe and Paisley Cadorath). Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

Connie Nielsen (center) protects her son (Gage Munroe, right) while Bob Odenkirk takes on the bad guys. Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

Connie Nielsen and Bob Odenkirk play husband and wife in "Nobody." Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

LOS ANGELES, April 16 (UPI) -- The new movie Nobody features Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk in his first action hero role. Connie Nielsen, who plays his wife in the film, told UPI that screenwriter Derek Kolstad and director Ilya Naishuller have plans for her character in a sequel.

"We talked through a lot of potential options from the beginning," Nielsen told UPI in a phone interview. "So I know that there are a lot of very exciting potential storylines to develop."

Nobody begins when mild-mannered Hutch Mansell (Odenkirk) interrupts a robbery in his home. Hutch pursues the robbers, but runs afoul of Russian gangsters along the way.

Hutch proves quite equipped to handle himself in hand-to-hand combat with criminals, thanks to his military training. Nielsen said Hutch's wife, Becca, has some secrets that Nobody didn't reveal.

Hutch told his family he was an auditor in the military, and they assumed that meant he had a desk job. After he springs into action, Hutch reveals "auditor" is code for a secret division of assassins. Nielsen suggested Becca might have been complicit in keeping Hutch's secret from their three children.

"We don't really know if she knew," Nielsen said. "I don't think that's a given."

The 55-year-old Nielsen said she and 58-year-old Odenkirk spent extra time taking photographs to serve as the Mansell family history. Nielsen said fans could find clues about more of the backstory in the photos they took.

Nielsen, who also plays the Amazon warrior Hyppolyta in the Wonder Woman films, hopes she can join in the action with a Nobody sequel.

"I would think that that would be essential," Nielsen said.

In the current film, however, Nielsen said Becca's primary goal is to keep her children safe. While Hutch is fighting bad guys, Becca gets the kids out of the house.

"There's danger happening and the most important thing in that moment is for the children to get out of there," Nielsen said. "That's her job."

In order to finish his action-packed conflict with the gangsters, Hutch asks Becca to look the other way. Nielsen said Becca's willingness to go along with Hutch's plan leaves her room to explore in a sequel.

"There's a lot we have left unspoken just because there's so much we don't know about Becca yet," Nielsen said. "In that moment, I think a lot of women will go, 'This ain't over, but we'll let this one stay on the table for a little longer.'"

The March release of Zack Snyder's Justice League also restored much of Hyppolyta's role in the film. Nielsen said she was gratified to see a full Amazon battle sequence restored.

"I think people were disappointed when they saw Justice League and were expecting a certain Amazonian behavior that had been cut out," Nielsen said. "They weren't really allowed to see just how magnificent and how developed all of their ideas and strategies were."

Nielsen said she has spoken with Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins about Hyppolyta's potential role in a third film. Warner Bros. announced a sequel after the December debut of Wonder Woman 1984, but the script has not been written.

Until a Wonder Woman or Nobody sequel, Nielsen is at work on two television projects. In Close to Me, Nielsen would play an amnesiac trying to piece together the last year of her life.

In another untitled miniseries, Nielsen will portray author Karen Blixen. The series picks up with Blixen, a widow at 46, moving home to Denmark.

"We show the process by which she becomes the extraordinary icon and writer that she becomes after that," Nielsen said.

Nobody premieres on premium video-on-demand services like Amazon, Vudu, Apple, Movies Anywhere and more on Friday for $19.99. Close to Me and the Karen Blixen miniseries premiere this fall.