April 14 (UPI) -- Emmy award-winner Guy Pearce, Monica Bellucci, Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty) and Ray Fearon (Beauty and the Beast) will star in Martin Campbell's action thriller Memory.

They join lead actor Liam Neeson, who plays Alex Lewis, an expert assassin who refuses to complete a job for an expert criminal organization and becomes a target.

Advertisement

FBI agents Vincent Serra (Pearce) Linda Amistead (Atwal) and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Torres) are brought in to investigate a trail of bodies, leading them to Lewis. The investigation also draws the anger of local tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci). While Alex goes on the hunt for those who want him dead, he struggles with severe memory loss. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question his every action, and who he can ultimately trust.

The film is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts as well as the Belgian film The Memory of Killer, directed by Erik Van Looy.

Financed by Black Bear Pictures and produced by Oscar-winner Cathy Schulman, Rupert Maconick, Michael Heimler and Arthur Sarkissian, the film is also a part of the output deal by Black Bear and STXInternational. STZInternational secured international rights to the film and will distribute it directly in the United Kingdom, Ireland and India. Black Bear's sister company, Elevation Pictures Corp., will release the project in Canada.

Black Bear recently debuted J Blakeson's I Care A Lot which landed the No. 1 spot on Netflix after launching in February. Lead actress Rosamund Pike won a Golden Globe for her performance.