April 13 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson says the Home Alone reboot is "very close" to being finished.

The 42-year-old actor gave an update on the film during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Thompson will star with Archie Yates, Rob Delaney and Ellie Kemper in a reboot of the 1990 film Home Alone starring Macaulay Culkin. The reboot is directed by Dan Mazer and will stream on Disney+.

On WWHL, Thompson said production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic but is now coming to a close.

"It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and got shut down, and then we came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it's been very splotchy as far as trying to get it done is concerned," the star said.

"I think they're getting very close to finishing it," he added. "I did ADR [automated dialogue replacement] for it recently, so that's usually one of the last steps. So it's coming out."

Thompson had nothing but praise for Kemper.

"Ellie couldn't be nicer," he said.

Thompson also discussed his experience with the NBC late-night sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live. Thompson is the longest-running cast member in the show's history.

Thompson said his "Come Back, Barack" sketch is one of the sketches he is most proud of. The 2017 sketch helped earned Thompson a Primetime Emmy nomination.

In addition, Thompson said Paul McCartney, Tom Hanks and Dave Chappelle left him starstruck on the show.

"Anybody ginormously named or ginormously famed that is still very cool, like Paul McCartneys and Tom Hankses and Dave Chappelles. All those kinds of people that are just uber famous but down to earth people," he said.