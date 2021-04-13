April 13 (UPI) -- Dave Bautista shoots his way through hordes of zombies in Las Vegas in the latest trailer for Netflix's Army of the Dead, from director Zack Snyder.

In the the clip, released Tuesday, Bautista portrays former zombie war hero Scott Ward, who is offered the chance to retrieve $200 million from a vault that is located underneath the Vegas strip.

The combat veteran assembles a team that includes Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone and Garret Dillahunt.

Las Vegas is the site of a zombie outbreak with the city being walled off from civilization. The team has 32 hours to retrieve the money before the government drops a nuclear bomb onto the site.

The group also encounters a new breed of zombies who are smarter, faster and more organized.

Army of the Dead is set to arrive May 21 on Netflix.

Zack Snyder, best known for directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, also penned the script based off his story with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Zack Snyder additionally serves as producer along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.

Netflix has also announced an Army of the Dead prequel film and an anime series.