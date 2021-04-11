April 11 (UPI) -- Daniel Kaluuya and Yuh-Jung Youn won the British Academy of Film Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Actress on Sunday.

Kaluuya won for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah and Youn won for her work in Minari.

Emerald Fennell won the prize for Best Original Screenplay for Promising Young Woman, while Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller won the Best Adapted Screenplay honor for The Father.

Nomadland won the Best Cinematography title, Sound of Metal earned the accolade for Best Editing, Another Round won for Best Film Not in the English Language and My Octopus Teacher scored the Best Documentary trophy.

Soul was named Best Animated Film and picked up the prize for Best Score.