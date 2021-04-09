April 9 (UPI) -- Hotel Transylvania 4 will now open in theaters in July.

Sony Pictures shared a full title, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, and a new release date, July 23, for the animated film Friday.

"The Drac Pack is back! Don't miss the final chapter #HotelTransylvania only in theaters July 23," the studio tweeted.

Transformania was previously scheduled to open Aug. 6, the same release date as The Suicide Squad. The film now shares a release date with M. Night Shyamalan's Old.

Transformania is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon. The movie features the voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez.

The original Hotel Transylvania was released in 2012 and was followed by Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) and Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (2018). The films have grossed more than $1.3 billion.