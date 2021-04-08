April 8 (UPI) -- Focus Features announced Thursday the studio will distribute the film Silent Twins. Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrence star.

Wright and Lawrence will play Jennifer and June Gibbons, twin sisters of the only Black family in Wales. In the '70s and '80s, the Gibbons twins get sent to Broadmoor psychiatric hospital after participating in a spree of vandalism.

Andrea Spiegel wrote the adaptation of Marjorie Wallace's book. Agnieszka Smoczynska directed the film in Poland and recently wrapped production, according to Focus.

Wright played T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman)'s sister, Shuri, in Black Panther. She is expected to reprise her role in the sequel. Comic book fans remind viewers that Shuri took over as Black Panther in the comics, so that is one way in which the films might continue without the late Boseman.

Outside of Marvel, Wright's recent role was in the Small Axe episode Mangrove. She is also part of the ensemble of Death on the Nile, which Disney has delayed until 2022.

After a series of controversial tweets questioning the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine, Wright closed her Twitter account in December.

Lawrence appeared in a separate Small Axe episode, Education. Smoczynska directed the Polish killer mermaid movie The Lure, thriller Fuga and two episodes of the Netflix series Warrior Nun.

Focus did not set a release date for Silent Twins yet.