April 7 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment is giving a glimpse of the new film Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

The studio shared a clip Wednesday from the upcoming supernatural comedy drama featuring Paul Rudd as Mr. Grooberson, a teacher familiar with the Ghostbusters legacy.

Advertisement

The preview shows Mr. Grooberson (Rudd) encounter the Mini-Pufts, small versions of the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man. The Mini-Pufts are seen causing mayhem in a grocery store.

Sony released a trailer for the film in December that shows a small town being taken over by supernatural forces.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is a sequel to Ghostbusters (1984) and Ghostbusters II (1989), which star Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson. It is the fourth movie in the franchise, which also includes the 2016 reboot Ghostbusters.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place 30 years after Ghostbusters II. The film follows a single mom, Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two children (Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard) as they move to a small town and discover their family's link to the original Ghostbusters.

Murray, Aykroyd, Hudson and Sigourney Weaver will reprise their roles as Dr. Peter Venkman, Dr. Raymond "Ray" Stantz, Dr. Winston Zeddemore and Dana Barrett. Ramis died at age 69 in 2014.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is directed by Jason Reitman, the son of Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters II director Ivan Reitman. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 11.