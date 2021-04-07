April 7 (UPI) -- Ashley Benson has joined the cast of a new slasher film.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Benson, 31, will produce and star in the movie 18 & Over.

Benson created the film with Jimmy Giannopolous and Diomedes Raul Bermudez, who co-wrote the script. The movie also features Jon Foster, Jake Weary, Sky Ferreira, Luis Guzman, Winnie Harlow, G-Eazy, Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson.

Benson confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "Very excited for this one!!!!"

18 & Over is a pandemic-inspired slasher film centering on how quarantine leads to a night of terror. Giannopolous directed the movie, which features a score by G-Eazy.

"After deciding to shoot this film in the middle of the pandemic, we wanted to make something that would be fun but still a terrifying slasher for audiences during these tough times," Giannopolous said in a statement. "A film relevant to today's issues of a global pandemic, reality shows, isolation, Only Fans, and obsession."

Giannopolous and Benson previously collaborated on Giannopolous' directorial debut, The Birthday Cake.

Benson is known for playing Hanna Marin on the Freeform series Pretty Little Liars, which ended in 2017. She most recently starred in the 2018 film Her Smell.