April 7 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. released the trailer for Angelina Jolie's upcoming movie Those Who Wish Me Dead Wednesday. The film premieres May 14 in theaters and on HBO Max.

Jolie plays a former firefighter who loses her whole team in a forest blaze. She discovers two children on the run from a violent attack and takes them in, protecting them from their pursers.

The film's official synopsis describes Jolie's character as a survival expert. The children are in witness protection, but the killers continue pursuing them.

Warner Bros. first set the film's release date on Feb. 2. Taylor Sheridan co-wrote the adaptation of Michael Koryta's book with Koryta and Charles Leavitt.

Sheridan also directs. The trailer touts Sheridan's work writing Sicario and creating the series Yellowstone. Sheridan also wrote Hell or High Water and wrote and directed Wind River.

Joining Jolie in Those Who Wish Me Dead are Jon Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, Tory Kittles, Finn Little and Medina Senghore.

Jolie will next star in Marvel's The Eternals. She recently provided her voice to Disney's The One and Only Ivan and co-starred in the fantasy Come Away in 2020. Her last starring role was the sequel Maleficent: Mistress of Evil in 2019.