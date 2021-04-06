April 6 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the film Monster.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the legal drama Tuesday featuring Kelvin Harrison, Jr., as Steve Harmon, an honor student and aspiring filmmaker who is charged with murder.

The preview opens with scenes of Steve spending time with his mother (Jennifer Hudson) and father (Jeffrey Wright) and documenting moments in his every day life. In a voiceover, Steve's dad (Wright) shares all of the hopes and dreams he had for his son.

The scene then switches to security camera footage of a robbery at a convenience store. Steve is charged with felony murder and must navigate a complex legal battle.

Monster is based on the Walter Dean Myers novel of the same name, which explores themes of identity, race, dehumanization and the subjective nature of the truth.

The film is directed by Anthony Mandler and executive produced by Wright, John Legend and Nasir "Nas" Jones.

Monster premieres May 7 on Netflix.