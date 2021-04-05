April 5 (UPI) -- Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are set to star in a Bollywood remake of 2015 Warner Bros. film, The Intern.

Bachchan will take on the role Robert De Niro portrayed in the original film as a senior who becomes an intern at an online fashion website. Padukone will take on Anne Hathaway's role as the busy CEO of the company.

The actor is replacing the late Rishi Kapoor, who was originally scheduled to star in the remake until his death at the age of 67 in April 2020.

Amit Ravindernath Sharma (Badhaai Ho) is directing the remake. Nancy Meyers directed the original film, which went on to gross $194 million globally.

The Intern remake will begin production in November 2021 and release in summer 2022. Akshat Ghildial and Mitesh Shah adapted the screenplay.