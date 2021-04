Bridgid Coulter (L) and Don Cheadle arrive for the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Lakers' forward LeBron James scores two of his 37 points on a layup past Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward in Los Angeles on March 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Zendaya is set to play Lola Bunny in the new "Space Jam" movie. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- Malcolm & Marie and Euphoria star Zendaya is lending her voice to the animated character of Lola Bunny in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

"Welcome to the Jam, @Zendaya," the film's Twitter feed said Saturday.

Advertisement

The post included a GIF of Lola winking and a link to a media report about the casting.

Warner Bros. also this weekend released a 3-minute trailer for the upcoming live-action and cartoon movie, which is a sequel to 1996's Space Jam.

Popular voice actress Kath Soucie played Lola in the original film.

Co-starring Don Cheadle, Sonequa-Martin-Green and Cedric Joe, the new basketball-themed adventure will be released in movie theaters and available for streaming on HBO Max on July 16.

Zendaya, 24, is also known for her roles in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Shake It Up.