April 4 (UPI) -- The monster mashup, Godzilla vs. Kong, is the No. 1 movie at North American theaters this weekend, earning $32.2 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

This is the highest amount a film has raked in during its debut in the past year when the coronavirus pandemic has kept people out of theaters and watching films at home.

Advertisement

Before now, Wonder Woman 1984 held the record with $16.7 million when it premiered in December and Tom and Jerry scored $14 million when it opened in February.

All three movies were released by Warner Bros. simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max.

Last week's No. 1 movie was Nobody, which opened with $6.7 million.

Coming in at No. 2 at cinemas this weekend is The Unholy with $3.2 million, followed by Nobody at No. 3 with $3.1 million, Raya and the Last Dragon at No. 4 with $2.1 million and Tom and Jerry at No. 5 with $1.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Girl Who Believes in Miracles at No. 6 with $580,000, The Courier at No. 7 with $450,000, Chaos Walking at No. 8 with $380,000, The Croods: A New Age at No. 9 with $210,000 and French Exit at No. 10 with $193,000.

The total box office business for this weekend in Canada and the United States was about $45 million.