April 2 (UPI) -- Minari Oscar nominee and The Walking Dead alum Steven Yeun is in talks to star in filmmaker Jordan Peele's next movie.

Scream Queens alum Keke Palmer will co-star in the as-yet-untitled, Universal Pictures thriller.

No details about the project's plot have been disclosed.

Judas and the Black Messiah Oscar nominee Daniel Kaluuya is also in negotiations for a role in the movie, which is set for release on July 22, 2022.

This would be the first collaboration between Peele and Kaluuya since 2017's Get Out.

Peele is also known for his work on the sketch-comedy show, Key & Peele, as well as for hosting and producing the recent Twilight Zone reboot and helming the 2019 horror movie, Us.