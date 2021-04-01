April 1 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Things Heard and Seen.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the horror movie Thursday featuring Amanda Seyfried as Cath, a woman who moves with her husband, George (James Norton), into an old farmhouse in a small town.

The preview shows Cath (Seyfried) begin to learn about her home's dark past and have supernatural encounters. In addition, her husband is keeping secrets.

"A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home's history," an official synopsis reads.

Things Heard and Seen is based on the Elizabeth Brundage novel All Things Cease to Appear. The film is written and directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

Natalia Dyer, Rhea Seehorn, Alex Neustaedter and F. Murray Abraham co-star.

Things Heard and Seen premieres April 30 on Netflix.