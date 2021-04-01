April 1 (UPI) -- Lionsgate released the trailer for the upcoming movie Above Suspicion Thursday. Emilia Clarke plays Susan Smith in the true story of an FBI Informant murdered by an agent.

The trailer shows Susan aiding and abetting her husband (Karl Glusman) robbing a bank. FBI Agent Mark Putnam (Jack Huston) offers Susan a deal to inform on the bank robbery gang.

Putnam promises to keep Susan's husband out of prison, and help relocate her and her children. Their arrangements leads to a successful bust at first.

Susan begins an affair with Putnam. Their situation gets further complicated when Susan becomes pregnant with Putnam's child.

The real-life Putnam was released from prison in 2000 after serving 10 years of a 16 year sentence for the murder of Susan. He is the first FBI Agent convicted of murder in the history of the organization.

The cast of Above Suspicion also includes Johnny Knoxville as a criminal ringleader, Sophie Lowe as Putnam's wife, Kathy, Austin Hebert, Thora Birch, Omar Miller, Chris Mulkey and Kevin Dunn.

Chris Gerolmo wrote the screenplay, based on Joe Sharkey's book. Phillip Noyce directed Above Suspicion.

Noyce previously directed true stories Catch a Fire and Rabbit-Proof Fence. He also directed the fictional thrillers Patriot Games, Clear and Present Danger and Salt.

Above Suspicion opens in theaters and video-on-demand May 14. It comes to Blu-ray and DVD May 18.