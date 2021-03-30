March 30 (UPI) -- Chris Rock is trying to track down a copycat killer modeling themselves after Jigsaw in the new trailer for Spiral: From the Book of Saw.

Rock portrays detective Ezekiel 'Zeke' Banks who is on the case with his rookie partner, portrayed by Max Minghella, in the clip released on Tuesday.

A criminal mastermind has started taking victims using gruesome traps, following the death of Jigsaw. Rock then goes to his father Marcus for help, a former police veteran portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson.

Rock soon finds himself trapped in the killer's game with Jackson getting captured and placed inside a deadly contraption.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw is coming to theaters on May 14. The horror film recently moved up its release date from May 21. Spiral: From the Book of Saw was originally going to come out in 2020 before it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darren Lynn Bousamn, who directed Saw II, Saw III and Saw IV, is helming the film. Jigsaw writers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger wrote the script, based on a story suggested by Rock.