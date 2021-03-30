March 30 (UPI) -- Armie Hammer has been dropped from Cold War thriller The Billion Dollar Spy from filmmaker Amma Asante.

This is the latest project Hammer has been let go from after the actor was recently accused of sexual assault and for sending graphic messages to several women on social media that described sexual fantasies, including cannibalism.

Hammer has denied the allegations.

The Billion Dollar Spy, based on a real-life story, would have featured Hammer opposite Mads Mikkelsen. Hammer was set to portray a new arrival at the Moscow station of the CIA named Brad Reid, who becomes friends with Mikkelsen's Adolf Tolkachev, a Soviet engineer.

The film will go into production later this year in Eastern Europe. The project hails from Walden Media and is produced by Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans via Weed Road Pictures.

Hammer will next be seen in Death on the Nile, which was filmed before any of the scandals. The 34-year-old has also been dropped from agency WME, romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding also starring Jennifer Lopez and The Offer from Paramount+ about the making of The Godfather.

Hammer was accused of sexual assault by a 24-year-old woman, identified only as Effie, who said recently at a news conference, alongside her attorney Gloria Allred, that the actor had "violently raped" her.

"I tried to get away, but he wouldn't let me. I thought that he was going to kill me," Effie said.

"Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] -- and every other sexual partner of his for that matter -- have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory," an attorney for Hammer said in a statement.